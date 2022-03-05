UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal prelims live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 272 goes down in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Today’s show will feature a welterweight grudge match on top, and not a title fight as per usual. Former best friends Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal have turned into bitter enemies, and will now get the chance to settle the score in the Octagon in the five-round headliner. The co-main will also be a five-rounder, with former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos meeting ultra late replacement Renato Moicano.

This post will cover the prelims. The featured bout will come at lightweight, where Jalin Turner and Jamie Mullarkey will hope to extend their respective winning streaks.

Today’s show is a standard PPV. There are four early preliminary card fights, which should kick off around 6pm ET/3pm PT. Those will air on ESPN+ and Fight Pass. Things will stay on ESPN+ and move to big ESPN for four more fights at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and then we’ll go over to ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT as per the norm.

Let’s go!