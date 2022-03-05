 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Live Stream! Watch UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal live stream here

Filed under:

UFC 272 video: Embedded, part 6 - ‘I know I’m the best in the world’

Check out the sixth episode of Embedded for UFC 272.

By Tim Burke
/ new

UFC 272 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the sixth and final episode for this weekend’s big show in Vegas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off at the PI with Colby Covington, who is showing off his abs. He says he just has a couple of pounds to lose. Daniel Valverde repeats the same thing he’s been saying all week - that Covington has a lot of energy. Covington says he fights in his natural weight class.

Official weigh-ins. Covington is 170.5. Masvidal shows up in a towel, and is 170.5. He seems a bit drawn out.

Roli Delgado cooks for his team. Bryce Mitchell likes doing it at home as opposed to in a restaurant. They pray before they eat.

Ceremonial weigh-in time. Joe Rogan is back. First up is Edson Barboza and Mitchell. They shake hands and square off without incident. Next up is Renato Moicano and Rafael dos Anjos. Their fight is at 160. They shake after the square-off. Masvidal is out first. Covington comes out and tries to incite the crowd. There’s a lot of security and Dana between them, so nothing happens.

And that’s it! UFC 272 goes down tonight on ESPN+ PPV.

In This Stream

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 33 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...