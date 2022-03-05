UFC 272 video: Embedded, part 6 - ‘I know I’m the best in the world’

UFC 272 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the sixth and final episode for this weekend’s big show in Vegas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off at the PI with Colby Covington, who is showing off his abs. He says he just has a couple of pounds to lose. Daniel Valverde repeats the same thing he’s been saying all week - that Covington has a lot of energy. Covington says he fights in his natural weight class.

Official weigh-ins. Covington is 170.5. Masvidal shows up in a towel, and is 170.5. He seems a bit drawn out.

Roli Delgado cooks for his team. Bryce Mitchell likes doing it at home as opposed to in a restaurant. They pray before they eat.

Ceremonial weigh-in time. Joe Rogan is back. First up is Edson Barboza and Mitchell. They shake hands and square off without incident. Next up is Renato Moicano and Rafael dos Anjos. Their fight is at 160. They shake after the square-off. Masvidal is out first. Covington comes out and tries to incite the crowd. There’s a lot of security and Dana between them, so nothing happens.

And that’s it! UFC 272 goes down tonight on ESPN+ PPV.