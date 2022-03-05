UFC 272 video: Embedded, part 5 - ‘I’m sending him back to the casinos’

UFC 272 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the fifth episode for this weekend’s big show in Vegas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start with Rafael dos Anjos. He says it’s unusual for him to get to Vegas on Wednesday, but he wasn’t sure if he had a fight or not. This is likely the last title run of his career.

Jorge Masvidal greets Renato Moicano. ATT has four guys on the card. They’re not going to work Moicano hard today. They’re just working on strategy and cutting weight.

Bryce Mitchell says he never gets massages at home, since he’s at the PI getting one to loosen up his back. They use a portable machine. He says he’ll tape it to one of his cows.

Dos Anjos says he doesn’t even ever style his hair. He’s moved to Brazil again to get back to a(nother) title. Mitchell is doing his sage stuff in the backyard. It’s a spiritual thing. And then he screams.

Press conference time. Long before it starts, Masvidal is making fun of Covington’s cheap ass suit. As expected, the crowd boos Colby - except for one small section. They stand up and flinch at each other. Covington calls him Phoney Montana. Masvidal says he has herpes. Sure. They square off at archery distance.

And that’s it! UFC 272 goes down tonight in the T-Mobile Arena.