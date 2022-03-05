 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Kamaru Usman weighs in on UFC 272 main event between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman favors Colby Covington in tonight’s UFC 272 main event in Las Vegas.

By Lewis Mckeever
UFC 272 Weigh-in
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman speaks with fans at a Q&A session ahead of the UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-ins at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Kamaru Usman is the perfect man to weigh in on tonight’s UFC 272 main event between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal seeing as though he holds two victories each against both competitors.

The reigning UFC welterweight champion and current UFC men’s pound-for-pound No. 1 thinks a five-round fight favors Covington whom he believes will get the nod on Saturday night if he can drag Masvidal into the later rounds.

“It don’t look good for Masvidal,” Usman said during a Q&A session prior to the UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-ins yesterday. “I’m just being honest. If it goes into the later rounds, that means that Colby has somehow found a way to keep the fight going as long as he can, so I just don’t think that favors Masvidal.”

Usman holds stoppage victories over both men, but ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was forced to go the distance against Covington in their most recent meeting at UFC 268. He won the fight via unanimous decision.

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal takes place tonight, March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

