Conor McGregor wants to fight ‘sh-t stain’ Islam Makhachev in UFC return

I think it’s safe to say Conor McGregor wasn’t impressed by Islam Makhachev’s first-round TKO victory over Bobby Green last weekend at UFC Vegas 49.

McGregor seemed to take issue with the fact Makhachev didn’t leave any bruises or scratches on Green’s face despite finishing ‘King’ with ground-and-pound from full mount.

‘The Notorious’ also put the Dagestani on blast for reportedly backtracking on a short notice fight against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272, accusing Makhachev of bottling it at the last minute.

McGregor is currently injured with a broken leg but has offered to fight Makhachev when he returns to the Octagon at a TBA date later in the year.

McGregor unloaded on ‘sh-t stain’ Makhachev early Friday morning; check out the Tweets below.

I’ll fight that shit stain makchavich, no sweat. Embarrassing g’n’p the other night imo. Pitiful punching. And then bottles the rda fight after mouthing of him lol. Embarrassing. Watch when I come back. Same as before.

Anyone. Any weight. Anywhere.

Game full of shit stains. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 4, 2022

Full mount g’n’p and the guy bounces up not a scratch, huggin and kissin. Talkin bout thanks for the match etc. If that’s me there’s holes left in their head like they been smacked with a sock full of golf balls. Don’t even know where they are. Caramel butter skin strikes again! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 4, 2022

Am I the only one that sees this stuff for what it is or what’s the craic ?

Not a scratch, man. Embarrassing! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 4, 2022

I open skin like I’m a scalpel. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 4, 2022

The sooner the better this leg heals fully and we can get the fuck back going again, Proper! It’s coming 100%!

My next scan is this Monday. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 4, 2022

G’n’P so good I bounce up an smack your whole family around. Rat family. Call the mystic mac exterminator. pic.twitter.com/n0qYvYpwfw — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 4, 2022

