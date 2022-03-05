Prospect Terrance McKinney gets quick turnaround, meets Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 50

Terrance McKinney returns to the Octagon for a quick turnaround after his appearance at UFC Vegas 49 two weeks ago.

The UFC announced on Friday that McKinney is filling in for an injured Ricky Glenn, who was scheduled to meet Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 50 next Saturday. The ‘Gladiator’ told the VegasOdds podcast he tore a tendon near his groin area and was forced to withdraw from the fight.

“A matchup I’ve been preparing [for] a long time, really hard, feeling really good, and unfortunately got injured,” said Glenn. “I thought maybe I’d be able to work around it, but unfortunately I got to pull out. This is my first time making it public, haven’t posted anything on social media yet. Kinda gone through the medical process and things and [an] MRI showed a complete tear of a tendon in my groin-leg area.

“So, I got to get surgery on that,” continued Glenn. “It’s a quick recovery if I can get surgery soon and hopefully I’ll be able to get a matchup. Late summer is the plan now, a little bit of a delay, unfortunately. But now I’m taking it day-by-day and looking forward to recovery and getting back to full training.”

McKinney was in action at UFC Vegas 49, where he submitted Farés Ziam via first-round rear-naked choke. The 27-year-old also earned a first-round stoppage in his UFC debut, a seven-second knockout of Matt Frevola at UFC 263 this past June. McKinney has finished his past five fights in the first round.

Dober was on a three-fight win streak that included ‘Performance of the Night’ awarded knockouts of Nasrat Haqparast and Alexander Hernandez. Unfortunately, the 33-year-old has since suffered setbacks to Islam Makhachev and Brad Riddell at UFC 259 and UFC 263, respectively.

UFC Vegas 50 is headlined by a light heavyweight fight between Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev. The event takes place on March 12 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.