UFC 272 results: Kevin Holland TKO’s Alex Oliveira in banger, Sergey Spivak spanks Greg Hardy

The UFC 272 PPV main card is in progress, and so far we are two for two for finishes! Making his welterweight debut, Kevin Holland finished Alex Oliveira with strikes in the second round. The opening round was a bit of a fire fight, with both men landing damaging blows. Holland found his opportunity to end the fight in the second round, after scoring a knockdown and pounding out Oliveira with a plethora of elbows. Not a bad way for holland to make a splash at 170-pounds!

Opening up the UFC 272 main card, Sergey Spivak made quick work of Greg Hardy, pounding out the former NFL player in less than half-a-round. Spivak hit a sweet toss to get on top, and after a bit of rinse and repeat wrestling, “Polar Bear” took top position and mauled Hardy with relative ease. Sergey has now come out victorious in four of his last five fights.

Main card:

Kevin Holland def. Alex Oliveira by TKO at :38 of round 2: Welterweight

Oliveira was having early success on the feet, countering Holland who was leaping in and missing a bunch. Oliveira hit a couple of takedowns, but the fight quickly returned to its feet. Holland then started to get through with some of his punches, but Oliveira went right back at him with more hard shots. Towards the end of the round, Holland began to land some stinging calf kicks, but again Oliveira responded with hard ones of his own. Oliveira also scored a lifting takedown to close out he opening act with a locked in RNC. Holland started the second round with a big knockdown that sent Oliveira flying backwards. He then got on top and dropped a barrage of non-stop elbows to get the stoppage.

DEMOLEDOR❗️ Esto le hizo @Trailblaze2Top a Cowboy Oliveira iniciando round 2 #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/jgJXRGdCKL — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 6, 2022

Sergey Spivak def. Greg Hardy by TKO at 2:16 of round 1: Heavyweight

It didn’t take very long for Spivak to hit a beautiful toss to get on top. Hardy stood to his feet, but got caught in a rinse and repeat wrestling grind. Spivak ended up in full mount, and immediately started dropping hammers on Hardy. All Hardy could do was cover up, which prompted the referee to step in and stop the match.

Demoledor se ve Serghei Spivac. Lo hace ver fácil y Buffer lo hace oficial #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/h3zdlHOtov — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 6, 2022

Serghei Spivac logra la montada relativamente fácil y de ahí destruye a Hardy en el piso #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/veaC7xkSqH — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 6, 2022