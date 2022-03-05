UFC 272 final odds: Colby Covington favored to beat Jorge Masvidal by decision

It’s fight day for UFC 272, which is happening from the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The top of the billing will see top ranked welterweights, and former friends/teammates, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal finally put hands on one another in a scheduled five-round affair. Before that, though, let’s take a peak at the final betting odds for this matchup, as well as some of the associated prop bets.

As of our UFC 272 midweek odds post, we learned that Covington was a rather large -320 betting favorite, with Masvidal sporting a sizable underdog value of +250. Since the weigh-ins, this line has only widened, with Colby now available at -335, and Jorge on deck at +260.

Now let’s get into some of the propositions for this grudge match of a main event. The bookies believe that despite the bad blood, these two will be reaching the scorecards. The prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ is posted up at -150, with a +110 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ option.

As you guessed it, Covington is the fighter that is expected to get the nod here. The prop bet ‘Covington wins by decision’ is positioned with a favored tick of -125, while the wager ‘Masvidal wins by decision’ is sitting with much longer odds of +1000.

For those expecting a baptism tonight, you’ve got the exotic bet ‘Masvidal wins inside distance’ clocking in at +350, with ‘Not Masvidal inside distance’ favored at -550. On the other end of this prop, there’s ‘Covington wins inside distance’ trending at +250, with ‘Not Covington inside distance’ rocking a -360 line. It kind of seems like this fight will either be really exciting, or really boring, with no in-between.

Check out the UFC 272 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings:

For an in-depth breakdown of each UFC 272 tilt, check out The MMA Vivisection with Bloody Elbow’s own Zane Simon and Connor Ruebusch. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to stay up to date with all of our live video content. Stay glued to Bloody Elbow for all of your event coverage including play-by-play, results, highlights, and more! Happy hunting!