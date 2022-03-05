UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal finalized bout order, start time, TV schedule

It’s fight night!

UFC 272 goes down tonight (Mar. 5) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and there’s a grudge match in the main event. While there’s no title at stake, there’s a score to settle between former teammates turned rivals Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. Both men are coming off losses to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and while another title shot is what they’re looking to build towards, the animosity between these two is palpable.

Co-main event action was supposed to be former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos against rising contender Rafael Fiziev, but Fiziev withdrew due to a positive COVID-19 test. In his place is Renato Moicano, a former featherweight who’s spent the past couple of years at lightweight and just defeated Alexander Hernandez at last month’s UFC 271. This matchup will be contested at a 160 lbs catchweight and will be a five-rounder.

Rounding out the main card are featherweight striker Edson Barboza and grappler Bryce Mitchell, Kevin Holland’s move down to welterweight against Alex Oliveira, and heavyweights Sergei Spivac and Greg Hardy.

Here’s the full fight card for this evening’s show:

Main Card (10 PM ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal (5 rounds)

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano (5 rounds)

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergei Spivac vs. Greg Hardy

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Preliminary Card (6 PM ET, ESPN+)

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Devonte Smith vs. L’udovit Klein

Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby