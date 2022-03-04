UFC 272 video: Embedded, part 4 - ‘Abort mission’

UFC 272 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the fourth episode for this weekend’s big show in Vegas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off at UFC Apex. Colby Covington is running his mouth, as usual. They’re filming TUF, so Amanda Nunes greets his team. He’s just there to cut weight.

Over at the PI, Jorge Masvidal is doing the same. His coaches think there’s an advantage to knowing the opponent so well. Jorge has the advantage because of his creativity. He gets into a freezing chamber and is in pain from it. He keeps saying he’s from Miami, he’s not used to this. It’s 180C, I’d hope not.

Renato Moicano arrives in Vegas. He was sitting by the pool enjoying time with his family, but when opportunities arise, you have to take them. He arrives at the hotel and immediately asks Edson Barboza to go for a training session with him - after he goes through all the food that the PI gave him.

Bryce Mitchell does some media at Apex. He gets the same feeling for fights as he did when he fought at the bus stop as a kid. Bryce says hi to Alex Oliveira and Alex Davis. He does the photoshoot and says that he wants to be remembered for helping people. He greets Michael Bisping. Greg Hardy comes in and greets Mitchell as well.

Covington time. He does media with Jon Anik and Michael Bisping. Masvidal says it’s just another fight. He says to get ready for some violence.

And that’s it! UFC 272 goes down tomorrow night in Vegas.