UFC 272 video: Embedded, part 3 - ‘It’s about a personal beef’

UFC 272 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the third episode for this weekend’s big show in Vegas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off at UFC Apex with Colby Covington doing media. He thinks they’ve gone 1000 sparring rounds and Jorge Masvidal never won one.

We head off to Rafael dos Anjos’ house. There’s less weight to lose against Moicano. He didn’t know his opponent at that point, but he found out soon after.

Covington’s coach Daniel Valverde says Covington always has a lot of energy, even when he’s cutting weight like today. More beaking at the camera. This is so tired. He does at least thank the UFC for the opportunity.

Bryce Mitchell is boarding a plane in Little Rock on the way to Vegas. He talks up one of his coaches that’s with him. Ugh he’s trying to freestyle rap. Just no.

Edson Barboza arrives in Vegas. He said this was the best camp of his career. He’s ready for war.

For some reason Mitchell has an owl feather and a clam shell in his bag. And sage.

Gamebred time. He greets some fighters and signs some posters. He signs over Colby’s face. He had to write lines on a chalkboard in school all the time, so signing posters is no big deal.

And that’s it! UFC 272 goes down this weekend in Vegas.