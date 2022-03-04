Covington maintains Brazil is still a ‘f-cking dump’ despite training under Brazilian cornermen

Cast your mind back to 2017, when UFC welterweight Colby Covington called Brazil a ‘dump’ and its people ‘filthy animals’ following his shutout victory over Demian Maia at UFC Night 119.

“I should’ve knocked him (Demian Maia) out. Brazil, you’re a dump, all you filthy animals suck!” Covington said in his post-fight interview before being escorted out of Sao Paolo’s Ginásio do Ibirapuera by security.

Now flash forward to the present day, where Covington will face ex-teammate Jorge Masvidal in Saturday’s UFC 272 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Covington now trains under Brazilian coaches at Masters MMA in Miami, Florida but still maintains that Brazil is a ‘f-cking dump’ despite seeking out Brazilian cornermen after leaving American Top Team (ATT) in 2020.

“Absolutely, Brazil’s a f*cking dump,” Covington said at the UFC 272 pre-fight press conference when asked if he still stands by his comments from 2017 (h/t Low Kick MMA).

“And he has Brazilian coaches in his corner!” Masivsal interjected, to which Covington replied with: “All the filthy animals there, they treated me like sh*t. I walked out to the Octagon, they’re saying ‘you will die.’ They grab my American flag, trying to burn it. What’s respectable about that? If you’re gonna dish it out you better be able to take it!”

Covington and Masvidal continued to lob insults back-and-forth in one of the cringiest UFC press conferences to date at KÀ Theatre at the MGM Grand ahead of their welterweight grudge match on Saturday.

