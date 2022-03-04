Fury vs. Ngannou ‘a really bad idea’ says UFC president Dana White

Dana White thinks it would be a terrible idea for Francis Ngannou to box Tyson Fury despite both men expressing mutual interest in the matchup.

White doesn’t think Ngannou stands a chance against Fury — even with four-ounce MMA gloves — and believes the UFC heavyweight champion would be biting off more than he could chew against a boxer of Fury’s caliber.

“It’s a really bad idea for Francis, a really bad idea,” White told Barstool Sports in a recent interview (h/t BJPenn.com).

White was also quick to dismiss Ngannou’s one-punch knockout power, drawing parallels between ‘The Predator’ and former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, who was stopped by Fury twice.

“So did Deontay Wilder, he had that one-punch power, too,” White said.

White might not be interested in the matchup, but Fury and Ngannou both want to throw down. ‘The Gypsy King’ revealed his plans to box Ngannou in a hybrid fight with MMA gloves after he defends his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte on April 23.

He told Ariel Helwani: “I don’t count that as a real boxing fight. That’s not a boxing fight. That’s gonna be a ‘special’ fight. That will be in a cage in four-ounce gloves, in Las Vegas, at the Raiders Stadium.”