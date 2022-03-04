Video - Watch Countdown to UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal

UFC 272 is almost here!

No titles are on the line but bragging rights and a score will be settled in the main event. Former UFC welterweight title challengers Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal were once buddies and teammates, but now they’re rivals and it’s gotten personal. This five-round bout has delivered plenty of heat (or something like that) outside the cage, we can only hope it lives up to the billing in the actual fight.

As usual, when it’s a pay-per-view week it gets the Countdown treatment. You can watch the full Countdown to UFC 272 video at the top of the page. In addition to Covington vs. Masvidal, you’ll also get a few minutes on Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell, seeing as the Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano was thrown together at the last minute.

UFC 272 airs live on ESPN+ PPV, with a main card start time of 10 PM ET/7 PM PT and prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and early prelims on ESPN+ at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.