Jorge Masvidal signs new contract; manager claims he’s ‘top 3 highest-paid’ UFC fighter

“BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal has apparently signed a new massive deal ahead of UFC 272.

By Milan Ordoñez
Jorge Masvidal walks on stage for the UFC 272 pre-fight presser.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Just two years ago, Jorge Masvidal was unhappy with his UFC contract. At the time, he had already put on highlight-reel finishes against Darren Till and Ben Askren and had already become the UFC’s first and only “BMF” champion.

Things were eventually sorted out, and Masvidal remains to be one of the top marquee names in the company today. And according to his recent social media update, the UFC has once again rewarded him for his efforts.

“Gamebred” took to Twitter to announce the signing of his new contract, something he’s very pleased with.

His manager Malki Kawa later chimed in and declared Masvidal as one of the “top 3 highest-paid” fighters in the UFC today.

The 37-year-old Masvidal (35-15) will attempt to get himself out of a two-fight skid when he faces Colby Covington this Saturday at UFC 272. The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

