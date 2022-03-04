UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal weigh-In live stream

One of the loudest UFC events of the calendar is set for tomorrow night. UFC 272 is headlined by Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal, two figures who aren’t afraid to go low in order to sell a fight or put their opponent off their game.

Their welterweight contest could put either man in position to fight for the title for a third time. Both have failed in two previous attempts to unseat current champ, and top ranked men’s pound-for-pound fighter, Kamaru Usman.

The co-main event was supposed to be Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev. However, Fiziev has come down with COVID-19. So Renato Moicano gets in here as the super late replacement. Also on the PPV card is Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell, Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira and Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy.

The prelims feature a grudge match between Maryna Moroz and Mariya Agapova. Also on the prelims is Marina Rodriguez vs. Xiaonan Yan. The early prelims are headlined by Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Brian Kelleher.

Before any of these fights happen, though, we have to do the weigh-ins.

You can watch the weigh-ins below with video courtesy of our friends at MMA Fighting. The stream starts at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT.

The ceremonial weigh-ins will happen at 7 PM ET. They can be watched below:

Full results:

Main card (10 PM ET on ESPN+ PPV):

Welterweight: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Catchweight (160 lbs): Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Featherweight: Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Heavyweight: Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

Prelim card (8 PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Xiaonan Yan

Light heavyweight: Nick Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Flyweight: Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Early Prelims (6 PM ET on ESPN+):

Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Brian Kelleher

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Lightweight: L’udovit Klein vs. Devonte Smith

Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk