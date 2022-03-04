Amanda Ribas sends warning to Michelle Waterson after postponed fight: ‘I’ll be ready’

Strawweight Amanda Ribas will have to wait a bit longer until she steps into the Octagon again.

Originally paired up against Michelle Waterson for a bout on March 26 until the ‘Karate Hottie’ was forced to withdraw due to injury, the Brazilian’s next match was moved all the way to May 7, so her opponent can have time to recover and train. Even that date is in jeopardy based on a video from Waterson saying her injury is potentially career-ending if not treated properly.

Disappointing as the news was, Ribas did not let the turn of events get her down. In an interview with Globo Esporte, Amanda explained that she will be ready when the time comes, no matter if it’s in March or May.

“I’m focused,” Ribas said. “I’m still training. I’m counting on all my fans’ support, so this much awaited fight can happen this year. I was training at the gym when my dad called me to give me the bad news. If it’s on the 26th, I’ll be ready. If it’s on May 7th, I’ll be ready, too.”

In her last outing, Ribas (11-2) scored a unanimous decision win over Virna Jandiroba, back in October 2021. The win made the 28-year-old recover from a TKO defeat to Marina Rodriguez, in January of the same year.

Now, Ribas is expected to take on Waterson at UFC 274 on May 7, in Phoenix, Arizona. The card is scheduled to be headlined by a lightweight title fight between the champion, Charles Oliveira, and former interim title-holder Justin Gaethje.