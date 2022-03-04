Welcome to the The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez, featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights, and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 164

Dana White says Islam Makhachev turned down RDA, will fight Dariush next instead of title shot - 4:28

Colby Covington says he isn’t getting any PPV points for Jorge Masvidal fight - 16:55

PFL matches Bellator’s offer for Kayla Harrison - 25:52

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos set for UFC 275 - 33:18

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 41:48

Stephie: Mousasi, Alvarez, Cachoeira, Turman, Green (3-2)

Mookie: Mousasi, Tsarukyan, Kim, Turman, Makhachev (4-1)

Victor: Mousasi, Alvarez, Cachoeira, Cirkunov, Green (2-3)

STANDINGS - 45:02

Stephie: 18-13

Mookie: 18-13

Victor: 14-17

UFC 272

Rodriguez-Xiaonan - 45:33

Spivac-Hardy - 47:54

Holland-Oliveira - 51:30

Barboza-Mitchell - 54:49

RDA-Moicano - 58:11

Masvidal-Covington - 1:01:59

