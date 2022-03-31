Report: UFC star Chael Sonnen only facing six misdemeanors after felony charge gets dropped

Former UFC title contender turned ESPN analyst Chael Sonnen is no longer facing a felony charge in connection to his alleged assault case. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, prosecutors have opted to drop the said charge during a hearing on Wednesday.

In mid-March, the 44-year-old Sonnen was charged with 11 counts of battery, including felony strangulation in connection to an alleged hotel altercation in December. According to the criminal complaint, Sonnen allegedly attacked married couple Christopher and Julie Stellpflug in the hallway of the Las Vegas Four Seasons as the two were headed to their room.

Julie claimed Sonnen placed her husband in a chokehold despite her saying they “did not want any trouble.” The complaint also stated that the former fighter had an altercation with six other individuals inside a hotel room.

According to a recent report, Sonnen told police officers at the time that he “did not have memory of anything” after he and his wife took sleeping pills a few hours before the alleged incident.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure stated that the felony charge has been dismissed, along with four counts of misdemeanor battery. That means Sonnen still has to answer his six other misdemeanors, which he is set to deal with in court on April 27.