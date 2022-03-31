Curtis Blaydes facing lengthy layoff over possible foot injury - UFC Columbus medical suspensions

Curtis Blaydes scored a second-round technical knockout of Chris Daukaus at UFC Columbus this past Saturday, but it could be a while before we see ‘Razor’ in the Octagon for his next appearance.

The Ohio Athletic Commission (OAC) released its medical suspensions for the event on Wednesday. Sitting atop the list is Blaydes, who received an indefinite suspension over a potential right foot injury suffered in his fight with Daukaus. The No. 4 ranked heavyweight must obtain clearance from an orthopedic doctor before he can return to competition. As for Daukaus, the 32-year-old was given a 30-day suspension for his TKO loss.

Joining Blaydes are Marc Diakiese (right hand, right foot), Viacheslav Borschchev (right wrist, right foot) and Danaa Batgerel, all of whom received indefinite suspensions for their injuries. The rest of the fighters from UFC Columbus have been cleared and are free to fight again.

The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie):

Curtis Blaydes (right foot): Suspended indefinitely until right foot injury is cleared by orthopedic doctor

Chris Daukaus: Suspended 30 days for TKO loss

Matt Brown (laceration): Suspended 60 days for rest and laceration

Marc Diakiese (right hand, right foot): Suspended indefinitely until right hand and right foot injures are cleared by an orthopedic doctor

Viacheslav Borschchev (right wrist, right foot): Suspended indefinitely until right wrist and right foot injuries are cleared by an orthopedic doctor

Danaa Batgerel: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by an ophthalmologist; also suspended 30 days for TKO loss