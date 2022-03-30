UFC fighter rankings: Both flyweight divisions have new contenders

UFC Columbus was an awesome event even though it was decision-heavy. Curtis Blaydes cemented his position as a title contender with a KO win over Chris Daukaus in the headliner. While that didn’t make any rankings waves, a trio of 125-pound fights most definitely did.

In the co-headliner, Alexo Grasso picked up the biggest (and first submission) win of her career over Joanne Wood. Add that in with Manon Fiorot’s domination of former title challenger Jennifer Maia on the undercard, and you now have a women’s flyweight division that’s completely flip turned upside down. And on the men’s side, Kai-Kara France’s close win over Askar Askarov cost the latter a title shot and may have earned him one instead.

Here’s a look at the changes this week.

Men’s P4P - No changes.

Heavyweight - No changes.

Light Heavyweight - No changes.

Middleweight - No changes.

Welterweight - No changes.

Lightweight - No changes.

Featherweight - No changes.

Bantamweight - No changes.

Flyweight - Kara-France rockets up into the number two contender position, rising four spots. Askarov drops one to three. Alexandre Pantoja and Alex Perez drop one each to four and five. Brandon Royval is down two to six.

Women’s P4P - Mackenzie Dern and Lauren Murphy flip-flop the 12 and 13 spots.

Women’s Bantamweight - No changes.

Women’s Flyweight - Taila Santos is up one to four. Grasso is up four spots to five. Maia drops two six. Fiorot’s big win over Maia made her an instant contender, moving up six spots from 13 to seven. Viviane Araujo falls two to eight. Andrea Lee is down one to nine. Jojo drops three spots to ten following the loss. Jessica Eye falls two to 12. Casey O’Neill is down one to 13.

Women’s Strawweight - No changes.