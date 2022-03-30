Joe Rogan criticizes ‘emotionally fragile’ Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has criticized Will Smith for his ‘staggeringly stupid’ decision to slap Chris Rock at the Oscars last week.

Smith, who won an award for “Best Actor” for his role in King Richard, hit Rock after the comedian made a “GI Jane” joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who is battling with alopecia.

Smith later apologized for his actions but Rogan doesn’t think the Hollywood star should be let off the hook so easily.

Rogan slammed Smith for overreacting to what he felt was a mild joke made by a comedian that was simply doing his job: roasting celebrities.

“That whole scene doing that in that manner, in that place, is a great example of what’s wrong in the glorification of just being able to go up someone and smack them in the face,” Rogan said on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience (h/t MiddleEasy). “That whole thing was so weak.”

“That was not an insult. It was the most mild joke about her hairstyle in reference to a movie where a lady shaved her head,” Rogan continued. “The idea that there’s any justification whatsoever of him and smacking him in the face like that… No [there’s not any justification]. How do you have malicious intent in a mild joke? He was emotionally fragile and he acted on impulse in a staggeringly stupid way.”

Smith, 53, has since apologized to Rock via Instagram but Rogan thinks it was the actor’s way of ‘saving face’.

“He was saving face, doing some weird movie thing,” Rogan said. “He was getting away with it as if he was living in a fictional movie. Like the idea that you think it’s smart while wearing a tuxedo to walk onto a stage in front of the world, one of the biggest award shows on Earth, if not the biggest, and smack a comedian for the most mild joke. And then sit there quivering saying, ‘keep my wife’s name outta your f—king mouth.’ And everybody’s just gonna sit there in this s—t that you just took on the table.

“You just pulled your pants down and took a s—t on the dinner table,” he concluded. “And they all have to just sit there and look at that. That’s what it’s like. It stinks.”