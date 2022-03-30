FOTY rematch! Nonito Donaire vs Naoya Inoue 2 reportedly set for June

Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire put on a show when they first fought, with the wild back and forth affair being recognized as Ring Magazine’s 2019 Fight of the Year. After months of negotiations, the pair will officially run it back.

According to a report from Boxing Scene, the two bantamweights will have a title unification rematch on June 7, at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. The bout will be on Amazon Prime Video in Japan, with US media deals still unannounced as of this writing.

Japan’s Inoue will put his WBA, IBF, and Ring bantamweight titles on the line, while the Filipino star in Donaire will put his WBC belt at stake.

Inoue won a decision in their first contest in 2019, and has since won three more fights since, all by stoppage. The 28-year-old, who is considered as one of the top pound-for-pound stars today, remained undefeated and is now 22-0 in his career.

The future Hall of Famer in Donaire has won two fights since their first meeting, claiming and defending the WBC belt, while making history as the oldest fighter to win a bantamweight title. The 39-year-old four-division world champion won his last two bouts by fourth round knockout.

You can watch the full video of their fight of the year meeting below: