Jon Jones admits Reyes fight showed ‘time at LHW was over,’ says being heavyweight champ is ‘destiny’

It’s been a while since we all last saw Jon Jones put on a dominant showing inside the Octagon. Save for his 2018 TKO win over Alexander Gustafsson to reclaim the 205-pound belt, Bones’ succeeding performances were satisfactory, at best.

His last fight at UFC 247 against Dominick Reyes in March 2020 was also highly disputed. A good amount of fans and pundits believe the challenger should’ve gotten the nod on the scorecards.

And in a recent social media post, Jones himself admitted to losing a bit of that fire during his final fights as the UFC’s perennial light heavyweight champion.

My candle for light heavyweight blew out, it showed in my last fight, instead of being discouraged by a bad performance, I’m stoked about this new season. New energy. My time at LWH was over, I see that more clear today than ever — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 29, 2022

The 34-year-old Jones has so far spent the last year and a half preparing for his long-awaited heavyweight debut. And he says another title run is pretty much in the bag.

I’ve been imagining it for over two years now, I genuinely believe winning this heavyweight championship is in my destiny. It’s already been written. I just need to keep my nose in the dirt for now and keep working, everything else will take care of itself. https://t.co/9V41HVzpTy — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 29, 2022

Jones’ intends to begin his heavyweight run sometime in the second quarter of 2022. And with reigning champion Francis Ngannou possibly sitting out the rest of the year to recover from knee surgery, he may likely get an interim title fight for his debut according to UFC president Dana White.