MMA SQUARED: Popular fighters are online, but not in the cage; Plus, fans cope with The Slap

It’s been a weird week, even for this sport.

By Chris Rini
I generally don’t want to get into culture war stuff, but this was kinda fun to point out.
Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday.

Chris

