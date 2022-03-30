Filed under: MMA SQUARED: Popular fighters are online, but not in the cage; Plus, fans cope with The Slap It’s been a weird week, even for this sport. By Chris Rini Mar 30, 2022, 9:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MMA SQUARED: Popular fighters are online, but not in the cage; Plus, fans cope with The Slap Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Chris Rini, MMA Squared, Jon Jones, Nate Diaz, Will Smith, Chris Rock Chris Rini I generally don’t want to get into culture war stuff, but this was kinda fun to point out. Chris Rini Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday. Chris In This Stream MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini MMA SQUARED: Popular fighters are online, but not in the cage; Plus, fans cope with The Slap MMA SQUARED: The sad state of MMA stars in legal trouble View all 299 stories Get the latest gear UFC 272 Event T-Shirt Jorge Masvidal Super Necessary T-Shirt Jorge Masvidal Gamebred T-Shirt Colby Chaos Covington T-Shirt Colby Covington Miami T-Shirt Jorge Masvidal Graphic Hoodie Sweatshirt UFC Official Fight Gloves Jorge Masvidal Action Figure With BMF Belt More From Bloody Elbow Ukrainian kickboxing champion fighting with Azov regiment killed in Mariupol Felder not yet sure Chimaev can stay at welterweight Dana White praises Chris Rock’s chin, fighters react to Will Smith’s slap Imavov out of UFC 273 matchup vs. Gastelum Manhoef nabs alleged burglars after failed home invasion Judo Chump: Will Smith smacks Chris Rock, aftershocks felt throughout Twitterverse Loading comments...
