‘Free Cain’ - Fighters express support for Cain Velasquez following attempted murder arrest

Fellow MMA fighters are rallying behind the former UFC heavyweight champion.

By Mookie Alexander
Cain Velasquez cornering at a UFC card in February.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested earlier this week and has since been charged with first-degree attempted murder. He’s alleged to have shot at Harry Eugene Goularte, a 43-year-old man who’s out on bail after being accused of repeatedly molesting children, including a relative of Velasquez. While Goularte escaped the gunfire, his stepfather was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Other charges Velasquez is facing include shooting at an occupied motor vehicle or aircraft, three counts of assault with a firearm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.

This news was obviously a major surprise to the MMA community and fighters have overwhelmingly stated their support for Velasquez as he remains in Santa Clara County jail. If convicted, Velasquez could be facing a minimum of 15 years in prison just off of the attempted murder charge.

Here’s how fighters have reacted.

