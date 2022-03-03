‘Free Cain’ - Fighters express support for Cain Velasquez following attempted murder arrest

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested earlier this week and has since been charged with first-degree attempted murder. He’s alleged to have shot at Harry Eugene Goularte, a 43-year-old man who’s out on bail after being accused of repeatedly molesting children, including a relative of Velasquez. While Goularte escaped the gunfire, his stepfather was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Other charges Velasquez is facing include shooting at an occupied motor vehicle or aircraft, three counts of assault with a firearm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.

This news was obviously a major surprise to the MMA community and fighters have overwhelmingly stated their support for Velasquez as he remains in Santa Clara County jail. If convicted, Velasquez could be facing a minimum of 15 years in prison just off of the attempted murder charge.

Here’s how fighters have reacted.

I stand by Cain and his family in these hard times. He is one of the most selfless, genuine people I’ve ever had the pleasure to know on a personal level. I almost can’t put into words how of amazing of a guy he is. He lives a good life. The truth will come to light. — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) March 1, 2022

You are the man Cain.

We love you and we always stay with you.

@officialcainvelasquez #weareAKA https://t.co/Cc44di7Gm3 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 2, 2022

Free Cain Velasquez https://t.co/QIlPsAMPeC — Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) March 2, 2022

I remember some people saying shit about Cain having CTE yesterday before the shit with Someone in his family being molested came out maybe y’all should have waited for more facts to come out before claiming the man had CTE #feeecain — Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) March 2, 2022

I feel horrible for Cain and his family. This is the worst way revenge could’ve played out. Hoping they go easy on him. — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) March 2, 2022

Cain Velasquez is in trouble for shooting someone who molested his child. I stand with him on that !! But I wonder if he should have shot him or beat him close to death. What would be worse in the eyes of the law ? — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 2, 2022

Harry Goularte The has no place for trash like this. He walks the streets while our guy @cainmma is locked up. Cain did what a father and man is supposed to. Respect. Unfortunately he missed. The fact that this guy was released with an ankle monitor is disgusting.#FreeCain pic.twitter.com/WTgP83DZay — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) March 3, 2022

Im not condoning this type of behavior but i understand https://t.co/tjhxE4386s — NOT Olivier Aubin-Mercier (@oliaubin) March 2, 2022

If this is true @cainmma is a fucking hero bottom fucking line. There is nothing I respect more than when I man does this. 911 isn't the answer for this. I'll be the first one donating to a gofund me for his defense. Pedophiles need to die.. they can only be fixed with fire.... https://t.co/6FWnwA2QD0 — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 2, 2022

Cain opens fire to a rapist? Good choice champ https://t.co/0ZHxHrhwXM — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 2, 2022

If the system dealt, and actually punished sexual predators the way they should, people wouldn’t have to try and take it into their own hands. #freecain https://t.co/DpwEs27jqa — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) March 2, 2022

It’s unfortunate that he missed. Pedophiles deserve ☠️ on the spot. #freecain pic.twitter.com/RCw22t5a6r — Ricardo Lamas (@RicardoLamasMMA) March 3, 2022

One of the best human beings I know. Being around him made you a better person by his actions.

There was never a doubt in my mind, the only championship he really ever cared about and cherished was having a good family.

We stand with you brother. #FreeCain pic.twitter.com/LG71BnosfJ — Gray Maynard (@GrayMaynard) March 3, 2022