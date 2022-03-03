Chimaev warns Burns ‘you are in big trouble now’ after UFC star arrives in Las Vegas

UFC welterweight and middleweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev has officially arrived in Las Vegas, and the undefeated star has a message for Gilbert Burns.

‘Borz’ has warned ‘Durinho’ that he’s in big trouble now he’s arrived in the United States (presumably to train at the UFC’s Performance Institute) ahead of their proposed welterweight matchup on April 9.

You are in big trouble now @GilbertDurinho pic.twitter.com/5MfkzwXQUI — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 3, 2022

“You are in big trouble now @GilbertDurinho,” Chimaev, who is one of the UFC’s fastest-growing stars, wrote on Twitter earlier today.

Chimaev usually trains out of Stockholm’s Allstar Training Center alongside the likes of Alexander Gustaffson and Ilir Latifi, but the Chechnan-born talent appears to have relocated to the US to prepare for No. 4-ranked welterweight and former UFC title challenger Burns.

The welterweight matchup and possible number one contender’s bout will feature on the UFC 273 main card, per Dana White, which takes place next month, April 9, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.