Dana White ‘wouldn’t count out’ McGregor-Diaz trilogy, would be ‘shocked’ if it didn’t happen

Dana White would be shocked if Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III didn’t happen, with the UFC president predicting that a trilogy fight could take place sometime in ‘early fall’ after ‘The Notorious’ has recovered from his leg injury.

“I wouldn’t count out a Conor/Nate 3,” White told TMZ Sports in a recent interview. “Listen, I’d be shocked if that fight didn’t happen again. (McGregor’s) chomping at the bit to come back. Realistically, when you look at everything that he’s got going on right now with coming back, and other things that need to be done to get ready to prepare again, it’s probably early fall.”

McGregor broke his leg in his first-round TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, but the Irishman appears to be making a speedy recovery as he plans to resume sparring again in April and be fight ready by summer.

McGregor and Diaz are both tied one apiece, with both fighters engaging in back-to-back slugfests at UFC 196 and UFC 202. Diaz won the first fight via submission, finishing McGregor in the second round, but McGregor got his own back at UFC 202, beating Diaz in a thrilling majority decision victory.

McGregor has long teased of a trilogy bout with Diaz but, according to this interview, the latter would prefer to fight Poirier. Diaz would like to close out his UFC contract against ‘The Diamond’ later this year.