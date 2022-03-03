Ex-UFC champ Cain Velasquez now facing 10 charges for alleged shooting, ‘11-mile high-speed chase’

Cain Velasquez has been formally charged for his recent arrest.

As announced by the Santa Clara County District Attorney, the former UFC champion is now facing 10 charges: Attempted murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle or aircraft, three counts of assault with a firearm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.

More details were also revealed on the incident, where Velasquez was allegedly targeting Harry Eugene Goularte. The 43-year-old Goularte was charged with lewd acts with a minor, and is being accused of molesting children, including the UFC star’s family member.

ESPN reports that Goularte was released from jail on February 25, and was ordered to stay in home detention, and remain 100 yards away from any child under 14. Prosecutors allege that Goularte and two others were on their way to get his required electronic monitoring bracelet, when Velasquez pursued their vehicle.

According to the district attorney’s office, in an “11-mile, high-speed chase” through San Jose, Velasquez allegedly rammed the vehicle and shot at it “multiple times” with a 40-caliber handgun.

The UFC star was arrested soon after during a traffic stop.

“The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck,” Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family.”

Goularte was not injured during the chase and shooting. It was his 63-year-old step father that was reportedly hit in his arm and torso, and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Velasquez is a two-time UFC heavyweight champion and former WWE pro wrestler. He could be facing decades in prison if convicted.