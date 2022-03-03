Masvidal explains why he won’t bury the hatchet with ‘snake’ Covington after UFC 272

Normally, fighters who have bad blood entering a fight will shake hands and let bygones be bygones after it’s all over. But in Jorge Masvidal’s case, burying the hatchet with Colby Covington after UFC 272 is out of the question.

“Gamebred” spoke to the media during Wednesday’s pre-fight presser and explained why.

“He knows me through and through. He would never dare do that. He wouldn’t get close to me in any circumference or anything like that,” Masvidal told reporters.

“He wouldn’t put himself at a chance where I could end his ass again. Especially ‘cause he’s talked about my kids. My kids don’t do a pay-per-view sale. People ain’t going, like ‘Oh, he’s talking about his kids, I’m really gonna tune in now.’

“He talked about Usman’s dad, I don’t know how many times, Usman’s mom. And then you’re gonna say ’It’s just business, I’m selling pay-per-views, I love you bro.’ When he had said for months, ‘I’ll never shake this guy’s hand.’

“That shows how much of a coward he is. What a snake he is. He’ll say whatever and whenever. And then when the light’s on him, when it’s time to be a man about it, he does what he does. I can’t respect him in any way, shape or form.”

Apparently, the feeling is mutual. Here’s what Covington said during his pre-fight scrum.

“Who wants to bury the hatchet with a criminal? With a thief? With a dirtbag scumbag? More of his family like me than they even like him. So I’m not burying (the hatchet) with some dirtbag criminal,” he said of Masvidal.

“Anytime I ever see that guy, he’s gonna have to leave Miami. This city isn’t big enough for both of us. If I see him in Miami, he’s getting dropped on his head.”

Covington and Masvidal will square off at the center of the UFC Octagon on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.