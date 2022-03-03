Colby Covington mentions ‘one stipulation’ for potential Dustin Poirier fight

Colby Covington burned quite a lot of bridges with many of his former training partners at the famed American Top Team facility in Florida. Apart from Jorge Masvidal, “Chaos” also created rifts with Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Dustin Poirier.

Poirier recently spoke about a potential fight with Covington, which he says won’t happen inside the UFC Octagon if it ever does.

“I would never fight Colby in an Octagon where there’s finances on the line. If I fight Colby, we’re both going to jail. I’m going to jail,” Poirier told reporters during the UFC 271 media scrum.

“I’m not gonna fight him in the Octagon. He’s not making money off of my career and what I’ve done. This is something different. You will never see me fight Colby Covington in the UFC.”

Covington had the chance to respond in his own media scrum on Wednesday. He says it’s a fight that needs to happen while also mentioning his only stipulation.

“It’s very ironic because he talks about being a family guy, a good guy. But he wants to fight me in the streets and potentially go away from his family,” Covington told the media.

“Dustin Poirier has all these stipulations to fight me. I just have one stipulation. My one stipulation is he lets the world watch and enjoy themselves. You know, Dustin. Like you do with Conor when he’s in bed with your wife, Jolie. You little cuck.”

Poirier hasn’t seen action since his UFC 269 title fight with Charles Oliveira, where he lost via submission. He’s currently angling for a potential bout with Nate Diaz.

As for Covington, he will get a chance to settle his beef with Masvidal at UFC 272 this Saturday in Las Vegas.