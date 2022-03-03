UFC 272 preview: Can Marina Rodriguez seal a title shot with a win?

Pure BS. Where the UFC is placing Marina Rodriguez on the card is pure BS.

After being the headliner in her last two fights – including one where she stepped in on about a week’s notice to fight five rounds – the UFC doesn’t have the decency to put her on the PPV main card. As much as I love Kevin Holland, he has zero wins in his last three fights. The same could be said of his opponent, Alex Oliveira. And who really thinks Greg Hardy and Sergey Spivak is going to add more PPV sells than Rodriguez and her opponent, Yan Xiaonan? To make matters even worse, the UFC can’t even set up Rodriguez and Xiaonan in the featured prelim spot. I get in the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t mean much to be in that position, if it means anything. But the UFC promotes it. Given the winner of the fight could be fighting for a title – not a guarantee, but a possibility – it shouldn’t be hard to give their fight a quality spot on the card.

What’s truly irksome is Uncle Dana will probably come around later and deny the winner a title shot since they don’t “move the needle.” Yeah, when you don’t place them in a spot designed to get eyeballs, no wonder they don’t “move the needle.” Sheesh.

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan, Women’s Strawweight

I’ve already spoiled what direction I’m going with this fight given I believe the UFC was particularly disrespectful towards Rodriguez, but it isn’t too hard to see why I’m leaning in that direction. Since the outset of 2021, the Brazilian has taken her game to another level. She blew the doors off Amanda Ribas, went toe-to-toe with respected striker Michelle Waterson and emerged victorious by a comfortable margin, and finally put on an absolute clinic on Mackenzie Dern. I get Dern Isn’t a great striker, but Rodriguez did what she’s supposed to do and even survived going to the mat with one of the BJJ aces in all of women’s MMA.

On the flip side, Xiaonan’s record is exceptionally watered down. While she has wins over former title challengers Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Claudia Gadelha, both were at the tail ends of their careers, a shell of their former selves. It isn’t the fault of Xiaonan; she beat them as she was supposed to. But given their fallen state, it also means Xiaonan, who may have been a win over Carla Esparza away from fighting for the title, was oversold heading into that fight. Not only did Xiaonan lose to Esparza; she was flat out embarrassed.

Xiaonan’s lack of wrestling was exposed by Esparza. Fortunately for Xiaonan, it’s unlikely it’ll be challenged in that area by Rodriguez as Rodriguez has only landed a single takedown in her UFC run. Regardless, Xiaonan went to Team Alpha Male in hopes of shoring up her wrestling. If she’s planning to take Rodriguez down, it’s hard to say how much success she can find. Rodriguez has improved her takedown defense since her own contest against Esparza and proved exceptionally difficult to submit by surviving long stretches on the mat with Dern.

Thus, Xiaonan will most likely look to utilize her striking. That’s a tricky engagement. Though they utilize different striking bases – Rodriguez comes from a Muay Thai base, Xiaonan is more of a kickboxer – there are some similarities. Both mix up their strikes to all levels pretty well. Rodriguez mixes them up a bit better. Neither are power strikers, but can surprise. Rodriguez has just a bit more power. Both are solid in the clinch, but Rodriguez is better. It is the fight game, so all it takes is one punch Rodriguez doesn’t see coming, but I feel very confident Rodriguez should cruise comfortably to a win. Rodriguez via decision