UFC 272 video: Covington vs. Masvidal press conference live stream

We are just two days away from UFC 272 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are no titles at stake this weekend but bragging rights are surely on the line. Former teammates turned rivals will face off in the main event, as Colby Covington takes on Jorge Masvidal in a five-round battle. Both men have lost a pair of title fights to champion Kamaru Usman, but Covington did have a win over Tyron Woodley in between those two defeats.

Before they go inside the Octagon and before they even weigh-in on Friday, there’s the matter of the pre-fight press conference. Nasty words will be exchanged! Insults will be hurled! Questions will be asked! Some will be answered! You can watch the live stream of Thursday’s presser at the top of the page starting at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

Here’s who will be in attendance:

Dana White - UFC president

Colby Covington - #1 ranked welterweight contender

Jorge Masvidal - #6 ranked welterweight contender