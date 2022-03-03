UFC 272 is a weird card. All on its own, in a vacuum, it’s definitely not bad. Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal is exactly the kind of high-level grudge match that combat sports should feature. Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano is a serviceably fine considering the circumstances. And Barboza vs. Mitchell & Holland vs. Oliveira should be fascinating style clashes with a solid potential for violence. But, in the new, increased-price PPV era it doesn’t quite have the big-event shine that many fans are going to demand.

Anyway, for fans interested in diving deeper into the really very solid undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

ESPN+ PPV CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal — At 5:38, Odds 26:08, Picks, Both: Covington

Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano — At 26:24, Odds 36:27, Picks, Both: RDA

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell — At 40:18, Odds 54:58, Picks, Both: Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira — At 55:32, Odds 1:04:52, Picks, Both: Holland

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy — At 1:05:01, Odds 1:07:30, Picks, Zane: Hardy, Connor: Spivak

ESPN PRELIMS | 8pm/5pm ET&PT

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey — At 4:46, Odds 14:30, Picks, Zane: Turner, Connor: Mullarkey

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan — At 14:44, Odds 20:36, Picks, Both: Rodriguez

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu — At 20:49, Odds 30:20, Picks, Both: Negumereanu

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova — At 31:02, Odds 42:34, Picks, Both?: Moroz

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 6pm/3pm ET&PT

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov — At 43:41, Odds 48:48, Picks, Both: Nurmagomedov

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov — At 50:33, Odds 58:26, Picks, Both: Ulanbekov

Devonte Smith vs. L’udovit Klein — At 59:33, Odds 1:06:32, Picks, Zane: Klein, Connor: Smith

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby — At 1:06:49, Odds 1:16:46, Picks, Both: Jacoby

