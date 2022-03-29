UFC Columbus purses: Blaydes & Magny lead the way, Askarov trails far behind

UFC Columbus ended up being a big night for men’s and women’s flyweight rankings and the potential creation of future title contenders. Curtis Blaydes firmly kept his place as one of the best heavyweights in the world, calling for an interim title fight with Cyril Gane. Kai Kara-France had both Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno calling him out after beating Askar Askarov. And both Manon Fiorot and Alexa Grasso took another step toward a possible future fight with Valentina Shevchenko.

With the stakes so high, fans might hope that the fighters saw a decent chunk of change for their efforts. Thanks to the Ohio Athletic Commission being one of the few states that still publicly reports fight purses, we actually have some rare insight into just what these fighters brought home after their latest bouts.

First reported by MMA Fighting, Blaydes topped the list with $312,000 for his victory over Daukaus. Longtime veteran Neil Magny was just a little way behind, banking $230,000 for his decision win over Max Griffin. On the flip side, however—and despite seemingly being just a hairsbredth away from a shot at UFC gold—Askarov made just $26,000 for his losing effort against Kara-France.

Here’s a look at the complete UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus payouts*, as disclosed by the commission.

Curtis Blaydes - $312,000 ($131,000/$131,000 show & win + $50,000 PotN bonus)

Chris Daukaus - $80,000

Alexa Grasso - $86,000 ($43,000/$43,000 show & win)

Joanne Wood - $70,000

Kai Kara France - $102,000 ($51,000/$51,000 show & win)

Askar Askarov - $26,000

Bryan Barberena - $172,000 ($61,000/$61,000 show & win + $50,000 FotN bonus)

Matt Brown - $155,000 ($105,000 show + $50,000 FotN bonus)

Manon Fiorot - $80,000 ($40,000/$40,000 show & win)

Jennifer Maia - $60,000

Neil Magny - $230,000 ($115,000/$115,000 show & win)

Max Griffin - $53,000

Marc Diakiese - $66,000 ($33,000/$33,000 show & win)

Viacheslav Borshchev - $12,000

Sara McMann - $88,000 ($44,000/$44,000 show & win)

Karol Rosa - $28,000

Chris Gutierrez - $122,000 ($36,000/$36,000 show & win + $50,000 PotN bonus)

Batgerel Danaa - $28,000

Matheus Nicolau - $44,000 ($22,000/$22,000 show & win)

David Dvorak - $35,000

Aliaskhab Khizriev - $20,000 ($10,000/$10,000 show & win)

Denis Tiuliulin - $12,000

Luis Saldana - $24,000 ($12,000/$12,000 show & win)

Bruno Souza - $12,000