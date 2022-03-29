 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jake Paul slams Covington for pressing charges against Masvidal: ‘Chris Rock didn’t press charges’

Jake Paul has thrown Colby Covington under the bus for pressing charges against Jorge Masvidal.

By Lewis Mckeever
Taylor v Serrano Press Conference
YouTuber Jake Paul speaks with reporters at a press conference in London, England on Feb. 7, 2022.
Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

5-0 boxer Jake Paul has scolded Colby Covington for pressing charges against Jorge Masvidal and says UFC fighters are getting soft.

Paul, 25, compared Masvidal’s alleged street attack on Covington to Will Smith’s now-viral slap on Chris Rock at the Oscars.

“Chris Rock didn’t press charges but Colby Covington did lol. Just shows how much of a pussy Colby is. Make Fighters Not Soft Again,” Paul wrote.

Covington is reported to have pressed charges against Masvidal after ‘Gamebred’ allegedly punched him outside a restaurant in Miami, Florida last week. Masvidal, the UFC BMF champ, has pleaded not guilty but faces charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief which could land him in jail for up to 15 years if found guilty.

The ex-street fighter has previously boasted about having ‘one of the best sucker punches in the business’, telling Ariel Helwani in a 2016 interview: “I’m really known, like in my area of Westchester, Miami, Florida… I’m known (to have) one of the best sucker punches in the business,”

Covington, who defeated Masvidal at UFC 272, is thought to have suffered a fractured tooth and damaged Rolex during the encounter.

