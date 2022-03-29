Thompson just wanted to give Jorge Masvidal ‘a big hug’ following Colby Covington loss

UFC veteran Stephen Thompson has nothing but love for Jorge Masvidal following ‘Gamebred’s’ lopsided decision defeat to Colby Covington at UFC 272.

Thompson, who beat Masvidal back in 2017, empathizes with the Miamian because he knows Covington was such a tough stylistic matchup for him.

‘Wonderboy’ just wanted to give Masvidal a hug following the fight and would like to see the UFC BMF champ matched up with a fellow striker in his next bout.

“You know what I just wanted to give him a big hug like, I’ve been there, I’ve been there bro,” Thompson said on a recent edition of The MMA Hour (h/t BJPenn.com). “I mean the guy is just constantly taking you down and he’s the guy who just wants to bang. Give him somebody that wants to fight, and that will be a fight of the night.”

Masvidal doesn't appear to be taking the loss too well as the American Top Team (ATT) product is alleged to have attacked Covington outside a restaurant in Miami just two weeks removed from the fight.

Thompson doesn’t condone that type of behavior and says both men should have settled their differences in the cage on fight night.

“He wasn’t able to pull it off and then you’ve got the fight on the street after the fight,” Thompson said. “I was like come on man, come on guys, we get paid for this, let’s go! You ain’t gotta be doing that in the street. So, it is what it is.”

Thompson is on a two-fight losing skid and has called for a rematch with Masvidal in his next fight. The two-time title challenger is currently #6 in the UFC welterweight rankings.