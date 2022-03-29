Jon Jones gloats about Sonnen’s battery case, questions why media covered his DV arrest more

Former two-time UFC title contender and current ESPN analyst Chael Sonnen has been vocal about his dislike of Jon Jones. The “West Linn Gangster” threw jabs every chance he got, especially when “Bones” had his usual run-ins with the law.

In light of Jones’ battery and domestic violence charge in Las Vegas in September, Sonnen also ripped on the former light heavyweight champion for his “disgusting” tweets after being kicked out of the Jackson-Wink Academy in Albuquerque.

Now, the tables have turned. Sonnen is now facing his own legal troubles and was recently charged with felony strangulation and 11 counts of battery in connection with a Las Vegas hotel room altercation he was allegedly involved in last December.

And now, Jones is firing back. This was one of his first tweets on the matter, which he eventually deleted.

He continued his comments through a few more tweets where he admitted how “annoying” Sonnen’s criticisms were.

Defending honor? — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2022

This couldn’t be more accurate imagine having someone at your job who couldn’t hold your jockstrap being your biggest critic. Shit was annoying lol https://t.co/LlyzE3kCn2 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2022

It’s interesting how sometimes the people who are praying for your downfall and wishing bad on you end up receiving everything they wished on you. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2022

In December, Jones accepted a plea deal in his alleged domestic violence case, which led to the dismissal of his criminal charges. Sonnen, on the other hand, is due for a court date on April 27.