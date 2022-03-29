 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jon Jones gloats about Sonnen’s battery case, questions why media covered his DV arrest more

Chael Sonnen is now dealing with his own legal troubles, and Jon Jones is firing back at previous criticism thrown at him.

By Milan Ordoñez
Jon Jones reacts to his victory over Chael Sonnen during their UFC 159 title fight in 2013.
Photo by Al Bello/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC Via Getty Images

Former two-time UFC title contender and current ESPN analyst Chael Sonnen has been vocal about his dislike of Jon Jones. The “West Linn Gangster” threw jabs every chance he got, especially when “Bones” had his usual run-ins with the law.

In light of Jones’ battery and domestic violence charge in Las Vegas in September, Sonnen also ripped on the former light heavyweight champion for his “disgusting” tweets after being kicked out of the Jackson-Wink Academy in Albuquerque.

Now, the tables have turned. Sonnen is now facing his own legal troubles and was recently charged with felony strangulation and 11 counts of battery in connection with a Las Vegas hotel room altercation he was allegedly involved in last December.

And now, Jones is firing back. This was one of his first tweets on the matter, which he eventually deleted.

Jon Jones deleted tweet Chael Sonnen arrest

He continued his comments through a few more tweets where he admitted how “annoying” Sonnen’s criticisms were.

In December, Jones accepted a plea deal in his alleged domestic violence case, which led to the dismissal of his criminal charges. Sonnen, on the other hand, is due for a court date on April 27.

