Figueiredo wants Kara-France title fight because team Moreno ‘crossed the line with racist comments’

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is once again pushing for Kai Kara-France to be his next challenger. The 34-year-old Brazilian doubled down on his previous call-out to Kara-France, and this time, he did so through an Instagram post directed at UFC president Dana White.

“Dear @danawhite I just wanted to say thank you for the opportunities that you have given me, my family and my country. You know that I would fight anybody, anytime and anywhere,” Figueiredo’s post reads. “That’s being said, I wanted to fight Brandon Moreno for the 4th time, because I know this is what the fans want. Until his Team crossed the line with racist comments.

“Calling me a monkey and even going to the extent of photo shopping a monkeys face on top of mine. You know what I’m talking about @raul_entram When all this happened I went on a campaign to stop racist and prejudice in my city where it is predominately Indians and blacks.

“As the UFC Champion of the world I ask you to consider my wish. I wish to fight the next contender in line @kaikarafrance who has earned his spot. #stoptherasicm #weareone”

Figueiredo is likely referring to the social media posts made by one of Moreno’s cornermen, UFC bantamweight Marcelo Rojo. The post in question was put up in June 2021, where Figueiredo was supposedly depicted as a “monkey” using an Instagram live filter.

Rojo has since apologized for his “big mistake,” saying he “did not know that was a real offense to the Brazilian people.”

Moreno also called out Kara-France for an interim title fight.

As of this posting, Figueiredo is still slated to fight Moreno for the fourth time. The date has yet to be finalized but the UFC is reportedly planning it for July, likely for International Fight Week in Las Vegas.