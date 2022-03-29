Betting odds released for potential Will Smith vs. Chris Rock boxing match

If for some reason you haven’t heard, this year’s Academy Awards was stunned when A-list actor Will Smith, who played Muhammad Ali in the 2001 film Ali, left Fresh Prince across the face of comedian, actor, and host of the Oscars — Chris Rock.

The viral moment has generated a great deal of attention, including YouTube star turned prize fighter, Jake Paul, offering up $15M a piece for a boxing bout between the two. Guess what? There’s now betting odds for this Smith vs. Rock matchup.

Online gambling site SportsBetting.ag has the larger man in Smith opening up as a staggering -3000 betting favorite, with a much smaller Rock clocking in with a sizable underdog line of +900. The website states that this scrap must happen in 2022 for action. I could sit here and say that this fight would would never happen, but I’m convinced that probability is broken, so all bets are off.

I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go



Let’s do it in August on my undercard https://t.co/jBYIpHOTk2 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 28, 2022

Check out the opening betting lines for a hypothetical boxing bout between Will Smith and Chris Rock, courtesy of SportsBetting.ag:

