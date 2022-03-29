Mookie & Crookie Show 160: UFC Columbus, Strickland-Pereira on tap

Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. Here is a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 160

UFC Columbus storylines: Guy named Chris gets struck by a right hand, Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena have epic battle, men’s and women’s flyweight get new title contenders - 2:42

Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland set for UFC 277 - 28:30

Devin Haney to fight George Kambosos Jr in Melbourne on June 5th - 37:53

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 46:56

Boxer scores knockdown then bites opponent, somehow only gets a point taken

Christian M’Billi with a left hook KO of the Year contender

Fight Night at the Oscars

