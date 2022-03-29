UFC 275 set for Singapore with two title bouts

UFC is set for a return to Singapore, and the promotion’s first trip to Asia since the pandemic will be a major PPV event.

As officials confirmed, UFC 275 will happen on June 12 (June 11 for US) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

International events have been limited in the last few years, but the UFC has been slowly looking to get back on their travel schedule as more places start to open up. With UFC 275, it would mark almost three years since their last event in the Asian region.

The full fight card for this event has yet to be made official, but it will have two championship bouts: A light heavyweight title bout between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka and a flyweight title bout in Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos.

This would be the first UFC numbered event in Singapore, and first title fights in South East Asia. With it being a pay-per-view event, it will be hosted Sunday morning in Asia to accommodate the US audience.

The UFC previously ventured to the country four times in the past, hosting Fight Night events in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The most recent one was headlined by Ben Askren vs Demian Maia at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.