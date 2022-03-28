Dana White praises Chris Rock’s chin, UFC fighters react to Will Smith’s Oscar slap

Sunday night, social media was ablaze when Will Smith struck Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a “GI Jane” quip about Jada Pinkett Smith. MMA personalities all discussed the viral moment, including UFC President Dana White, who praised the comedian’s ability to take a shot.

Several fighters also chimed in, bringing in hot takes and even some quickly made memes.

Very hard to surprise me nowadays but watching Will Smith slap the shit out of Chris Rock is very surprising! I’m actually amazed that this happened. You could see the moment Will started to feel played — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 28, 2022

209 in da house pic.twitter.com/FIzUSKSOBJ — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 28, 2022

Anyone watching the #Oscars? Will Smith is a gangster for that one, Chris rock was the ultimate professional for the way he continued — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2022

Sucker punch? He looked boy in his eye and slapped him. Lol don’t tell me you getting soft on me now Dan! https://t.co/IucktixF04 — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) March 28, 2022

Colby and Chris rock crying with eachother “but It was just business” pic.twitter.com/RvlcO0rW1F — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 28, 2022

Lmao!!!!!!!!! If that was @ColbyCovMMA he would of been on the phone calling 911 while trying to give Trump a hand job. Well played @chrisrock. You took that shit like a man... You should catch him in the parking lot lol pic.twitter.com/4Cznq3il3l — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 28, 2022

OK full circle... GI Jane was sexy so maybe Will Smith thought Chris Rock was trying to fuck his wife, because she was known to throw the pussy around... idk man odd world. Time to go back to giving zero fucks about movie stars. Just a rare occasion of violence.. hmmm... — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 28, 2022

Chris Rock is a legend for that poise and recovery #theshowgoeson https://t.co/iTkiQbt0I1 — Mark Mugen Striegl (@MarkMugen) March 28, 2022

Colby and Masvidal take notes… — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) March 28, 2022

We giving points for slapping comedians........yall real inconsistent out here — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 28, 2022

Well done mr will smith — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 28, 2022

Ehhhh i kinda get the slap now https://t.co/YFytUZWy0F — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 28, 2022

Don’t talk about ppls families ‍♀️ https://t.co/S3y8x27ZBD — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) March 28, 2022

#willsmith might want to pull one of these out 2night pic.twitter.com/ckoDsDCYPn — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) March 28, 2022

There go words having consequences again. — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) March 28, 2022