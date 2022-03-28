 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dana White praises Chris Rock’s chin, UFC fighters react to Will Smith’s Oscar slap

MMA stars reacted to the viral moment.

By Anton Tabuena
/ new
People reacted to Will Smith’s viral slap on Chris Rock at the Oscars - 94th Academy Awards - Show Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Sunday night, social media was ablaze when Will Smith struck Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a “GI Jane” quip about Jada Pinkett Smith. MMA personalities all discussed the viral moment, including UFC President Dana White, who praised the comedian’s ability to take a shot.

Several fighters also chimed in, bringing in hot takes and even some quickly made memes.

