Fights on Tap: Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira among 15 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

We have a break in the eight weeks of action provided by the UFC, but there is still plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks. The promotion either announced or finalized 15 fights this week, and an interesting middleweight contest between a top-ranked contender and a former two-division kickboxing champion is in the works for the summer.

Sean Strickland was disappointed in his performance against Jack Hermansson in his most recent appearance, but he has the opportunity to turn things around in his next fight. ‘Tarzan’ and Alex Pereira have verbally agreed to share the Octagon at UFC 277, the pay-per-view event scheduled for July 30 at a soon-to-be-determined location and venue. Strickland will enter the fight on a six-fight win streak, which includes decisions over Krzysztof Jotko, Uriah Hall and the previously mentioned Hermansson. ‘Po Atan’ signed with the UFC this past September and debuted at UFC 268, where he scored a first-round flying knee knockout of Andreas Michailidis. The Brazilian then met a fellow feared knockout artist in Bruno Silva, who he defeated via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 50 in March.

Bellator has confirmed its headliner for Bellator 278 in April. Juliana Velasquez defends her flyweight championship again, this time against Liz Carmouche.

UFC 273 — April 9

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington — women’s bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — April 16

Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — April 23

Tanner Boser vs. Alexandr Romanov — heavyweight

UFC Fight Night — April 30

Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — May 14

Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba — light heavyweight*

* Spann vs. Cutelaba was already finalized, but it shifted from UFC Vegas 49 to UFC on ESPN+ 67

Louis Smolka vs. Davey Grant — bantamweight

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas — women’s flyweight

Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakić — light heavyweight*

* Blachowicz vs. Rakić was already finalized , but it shifted from UFC Columbus to UFC on ESPN+ 67

UFC Fight Night — May 21

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira — welterweight

Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — June 4

Andreas Michailidis vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov — welterweight

UFC Fight Night — June 25

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Vanessa Demopoulos — women’s strawweight

Tim Elliott vs. Amir Albazi — flyweight

UFC 276 — July 2

Jessica Eye vs. Casey O’Neill — women’s flyweight

UFC 277 — July 30

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira — middleweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 277 — April 12

Tyrell Fortune vs. Rakim Cleveland — heavyweight

Bellator 278 — April 22

Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche — women’s flyweight

Jornel Lugo vs. Danny Sabatello — bantamweight

Bellator 279 — April 23

Juan Archuleta vs. Raufeon Stots — bantamweight

Bellator London — May 13

Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs. Logan Storley — welterweight

Bellator Dublin — September 23

Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally — lightweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 135 — April 1

Ander Sanchez vs. Connor Wilson — flyweight

Bakhtyaar Oryakhail vs. Caolan Loughran — bantamweight

Paull McBain vs. Federico Pasquali — catchweight (150 lbs.)

Hugo Guillon vs. Matty Byfield — light heavyweight

Daniel Skibiński vs. Justin Burlinson — welterweight

Cage Warriors 136 — April 2

Alexis Fontes vs. Mick Stanton — middleweight

El Hadji Ndiaye vs. Adam Cullen — lightweight

Piotr Chmielecki vs. Michael Tchamou — middleweight

Jeanderson Castro vs. Aleksi Mäntykivi — welterweight

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:

PFL 1 (2022 Regular Season) — April 20

Raush Manfio vs. Dan Madge — lightweight

Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price — lightweight

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Delan Monte — light heavyweight

Jeremy Stephens vs. Clay Collard — lightweight

Emeliano Sordi vs. Josh Silveira — light heavyweight

Natan Schulte vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier — lightweight

Marthin Hamlet vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis — light heavyweight

Omari Ahkmedov vs. Viktor Pesta — light heavyweight

Robert Wilkinson vs. Bruce Souto — light heavyweight

Stevie Ray vs. Alexander Martinez — lightweight