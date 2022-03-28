Figueiredo vs Moreno 4 in jeopardy? Kai Kara-France gets title call-outs from both fighters

Number six-ranked flyweight Kai Kara-France got the job done at UFC Columbus on Saturday night by defeating number two-ranked Askar Askarov via unanimous decision. And his performance apparently made a strong impression on two of the division’s elite.

Reigning champion Deiveson Figueiredo, for one, says the 29-year-old “dirty Kiwi” just punched his ticket to a title shot. The 34-year-old Brazilian, who reclaimed the 125-pound title against Brandon Moreno at UFC 270 in January, posted this tweet after Kara-France’s win.

Congratulations you dirty kiwi @kaikarafrance you just punched your ticket with the God of War. @theassassinbaby you just took the back seat. You are 0- 2 against @Pantojamma if you could beat him I’ll give you the next title shot. Vs let’s make it happen @danawhite pic.twitter.com/mysuGl9Wsa — Deiveson (@Daico_Deiveson) March 27, 2022

Speaking of Moreno, the ex-champ wants his own crack at Kara-France. “The Assassin Baby” also made his intentions known via social media, and he wants an interim title fight.

“A @daico_deusdaguerra’s ovaries hurt and he doesn’t want to fight !!!! How about an interim against @kaikarafrance while the gremlin gets his balls back !!!!” Moreno’s Spanish caption reads.

This week, the UFC reportedly confirmed the fourth fight between Figueiredo and Moreno. The two are said to be slated to headline a PPV event in July, which likely takes place on International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

As for Kara-France, he is on a three-fight win streak which includes a notable first-round TKO over former bantamweight champion Cody at UFC 269 in December. With the win over Askarov, he improves to a record of 24-9 (1 NC).