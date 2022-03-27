UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie fight card

The UFC is taking next week off but returns for UFC 273 on April 9th in Jacksonville, Florida. The main event sees featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski put his title on the line against Chan Sung Jung, aka ‘The Korean Zombie.’ In the co-main, Aljamain Sterling makes his first title defense in a rematch vs. Petr Yan, who was memoably disqualified and thus lost his belt after an illegal knee to Sterling’s head in a fight Yan was easily ahead on the scorecards.

The featured non-title fight on the card is a welterweight battle between former title challenger Gilbert Burns and rising sensation Khamzat Chimaev. Rounding out the main card are women’s strawweights Mackenzie Dern and Tecia Torres, as well as middleweight prospect Nassourdine Imavov versus Kelvin Gastelum.

In a notable late change to the prelims, Irene Aldana is injured and Raquel Pennington will instead face Aspen Ladd in a women’s bantamweight showdown.

Here’s the current bout order for UFC 273. As always, the card is subject to change:

Main Card (10 PM ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Raquel Pennington vs. Aspen Ladd

Anthony Hernandez vs. Dricus du Plessis

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Preliminary Card (6 PM ET, ESPN+)

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

Kay Hansen vs. Piera Rodriguez

Mark Madsen vs. Vinc Pichel