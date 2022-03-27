Video: Jeremiah Nakathila upsets Miguel Berchelt, stops him in six rounds

Miguel Berchelt’s fall from the top of the boxing world has been sharp.

Just a week over 13 months removed from losing his WBC junior lightweight title in a frightening KO loss to Oscar Valdez, Berchelt’s return fight up at lightweight against Namibian puncher Jeremiah Nakathila (23-2, 19 KOs) proved disastrous. Nakathila dropped him with a jab, was quicker to the punch, and repeatedly hurt the Mexican fighter until the doctor at ringside determined Berchelt (38-3, 34 KOs) was in no good shape to continue.

Towards the end of round six, a heavy right sent Berchelt’s mouthpiece flying out and Miguel was looking to the ref to stop the action and pick the mouthpiece up. Nakathila probably should’ve pounced on Berchelt before the referee intervened to call timeout but it didn’t matter, as Berchelt’s legs were a mess throughout the fight, his reflexes looked shot and his punching form and vaunted volume were all over the shop.

Watch the highlights below:

Met his chin - right on the button #BercheltNakathila | LIVE on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/cv4yafyF9v — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) March 27, 2022

Berchelt isn't going quietly pic.twitter.com/bOXT78sZ5B — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) March 27, 2022

The combo that signaled the end #BercheltNakathila pic.twitter.com/zhlUlEHzpu — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) March 27, 2022

This is a momentous victory for Nakathila, who looked way out of his depth in last year’s dull main event loss to Shakur Stevenson. Even prior to the Stevenson loss his record was not exactly filled with meaningful wins. Well he got his second chance to headline a Top Rank Boxing card, pulled off the big upset, and for all we know may have ended the relevant career (if not his career altogether) of Miguel Berchelt.