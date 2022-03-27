Jake Paul: You might think I’m ‘crazy,’ but I know I’d KO Conor McGregor in MMA

5-0 boxer Jake Paul is serious about making the transition to MMA and fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Paul, who holds knockout victories over Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, wants to add another former UFC champion to his highlight-reel.

The 25-year-old YouTuber believes McGregor, who turns 34 this summer, is on a ‘downhill spiral’ and would struggle to keep up with him inside the cage.

Paul is confident he would KO McGregor in the first round despite having no experience in MMA.

“I know I can beat Conor and people think, ‘Oh, this kid’s crazy’ and yeah, I am like no, that’s why I’ve gotten this far,” Paul told TMZ Sports in a recent interview (h/t Sportskeeda). “It’s because I’m crazy and I believe in myself and Conor is on a downhill spiral. His limbs are all broken so stand-up game coming out knocking [him] out first round.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since he suffered a broken tibia TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. ‘The Notorious’ is expected to return to the Octagon at welterweight and has his sights set on a title fight versus Kamaru Usman.