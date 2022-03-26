Video: Watch Curtis Blaydes stop Chris Daukaus in UFC Columbus main event

Curtis Blaydes sent a message to the rest of the heavyweight division with a second-round knockout of Chris Daukaus at UFC Columbus on Saturday night.
Known for his wresting prowess, Blaydes surprised everyone by keeping the fight on the feet and exchanging with Daukaus in the first round. ‘Razor’ found success with his jab and low kicks, but Daukaus fired off some solid punches in return. The second round began, and both men returned to the center of the Octagon. As Daukaus advanced and threw a right hand, Blaydes met him with a right hand of his own that connected with a sickening thud. Daukaus immediately dropped to the canvas, where Blaydes followed up with some ground-and-pound until the referee waved off the fight. The stoppage came at the 0:17 mark.
Now with two consecutive wins under his belt, Blaydes kept his options open for his next appearance, telling Daniel Cormier that he would entertain fights against Ciryl Gane and Stipe Miocic.
“I’m thinking I deserve an interim title shot against Gane,” said Blaydes during his post-fight interview. “I want next. I want the title shot. We can do it anytime this summer. June, July, August, I’m down.”
Check out play-by-play from our own Tim Burke of Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus:
Round 1 - Nice right from Daukaus. Another. Jab from Blaydes. Slow pace. Leg kick from Blaydes, and a right that scores. Daukaus swings and misses. They trade. Low kick from Blaydes. More low kicks. Two jabs. Daukaus pressing a bit. Daukaus has a small cut. Blaydes swings and misses. Nice right from Daukaus. Eye poke on Daukaus. They restart quick and go to the horn. 10-9 Blaydes.
Round 2 - Blaydes with a huge right! Daukaus is down! BLAYDES pounds him out! Wow that was a nasty shot!
