UFC Columbus video highlights: Alexa Grasso subs Joanne Wood in first round

Alexa Grasso proved she was more than just a striker at UFC Columbus on Saturday night. The No. 9 ranked flyweight earned the first submission win of her professional career with a first-round rear-naked choke of Joanne Wood in the co-main event of the evening.

After a brief exchange, Grasso took the fight to the ground and ended up in top position. She would land some shots, but eventually allowed Wood to return to her feet. An ill-fated spinning elbow attempt from Wood left her open for Grasso, who quickly got her down and worked her way to the back of her opponent. Grasso secured a rear-naked choke and it was all over. Wood tapped at the 3:57 mark of Round 1.

With three straight wins, Grasso has further solidified herself as a true contender at flyweight. She told Daniel Cormier during her post-fight interview that she trusted the UFC brass to continue pairing her up against the best in the division for her next appearance.

Check out play-by-play from our own Tim Burke of Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso: